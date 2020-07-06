JONESBORO – The leadership of Clayton County Public Schools is continuing to develop plans for the opening of the 2020-2021 school year.
A variety of options have been proposed to provide an optimum education for Clayton County’s students no matter the existing COVID-19 pandemic conditions.
One such option is the Virtual Learning Academy. The VLA offers full-time enrollment in an at-home virtual learning environment for at least one full semester.
Parents, guardians and caregivers interested in seeking the VLA for their child or children must complete the Parent Interest Application to be considered for this option. If there is interest in having more than one child in a family participate in the VLA, a separate Parent Interest Application will have to be completed for each child. Parents, guardians and caregivers will be notified of their child’s acceptance status into the VLA by July 28.
The only method of accessing the Parent Interest Application is through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.
The Parent Interest Application will be active, through July 12, at 11:59 p.m.
