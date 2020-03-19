Volunteers needed as Clayton County Public Schools expands food assistance during COVID-19 emergency

JONESBORO—Clayton County Public Schools have added 11 Grab-n-GO meal service locations, bringing the total to 21 sites serving breakfast and lunch to students during the COVID-19 closure. Children, who must be present to receive the food, now can pick up both breakfast and lunch at the same time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The meals are available to children 18 and under, as well as to students 18 and older who have a state-defined mental or physical disability.
Pickup sites include:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Church Street, Eddie White Academy, Edmonds, Fountain, Huie, Jackson, King, Lake Ridge, Lee Street, Pointe South, Tara, West Clayton
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Kendrick, Morrow, North Clayton, Rex Mill
HIGH SCHOOLS
Forest Park, Lovejoy, Mount Zion, Mundy's Mill, Riverdale
In addition:
• The Atlanta Community Food Bank is adding a Mobile Food Pantry that will open at 4 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Forest Park Middle School.
• The food pantry that had been scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 at Riverdale Elementary will be merged with the grocery services provided at King Elementary School on Friday, March 27.
• Starting Friday, March 27, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will provide free groceries to families of CCPS students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until further notice at Huie Elementary, King Elementary, Tara Elementary, West Clayton Elementary and Lovejoy High.
To make this food distribution happen, CCPS needs volunteers to show up at 9 a.m. every Thursday to package the food and at 8 a.m. every Friday to help hand out the packages until further notice.
If you want to volunteer, you should send an e-mail to ccpscommunications@clayton.k12.ga.us to join the effort.
CCPS adds, "It is important to note that district officials are continuing to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on our state and nation and will adjust plans as needed in response to changing circumstances. All updates will be communicated as they occur."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.