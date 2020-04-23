JONESBORO — A man who was No. 1 on Sheriff Victor Hill’s Most Wanted list was arrested Wednesday.
Darnell Hansa Howard, 22, was captured by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Fugitive Squad and COBRA unit. He is charged with murder stemming from an October 2019 shooting on Jewell Terrace Drive in Conley. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, battery and violation of probation.
Hill said following the death of Gabriel Vasquez on April 11 in Conley, he ordered his special forces units to saturate the area. He said more than 50 arrests have been made in the Conley area since.
Vasquez, 7, was killed when he was struck by a stray bullet inside his home. Shots were fired during an argument between an 18-year-old and a group of unidentified males in a white sedan on Lamont Avenue where he lived.
Hill said Howard is the brother of the man shot during the “gang-related shooting that resulted in the death of the 7-year-old by a stray bullet.”
“Howard is just the first of gun-toting thugs that will be targeted to be taken off the streets in the Conley Road area,” Hill said. “We haven’t even warmed up yet. Every drug dealer, gangbanger, pimp, prostitute, or any other criminal we can find in this area will continue to feel the wrath until someone tells us who killed this child.”
Howard remains in the Clayton County jail without bond.
