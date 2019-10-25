A vehicle that fled a safety road check, narrowly missing several Clayton County deputies, was stopped on Interstate 285 after the driver lost control and struck another vehicle.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Tactical Patrol Unit were conducting a safety road check Thursday in the Garden Walk Boulevard area when a white Mercedes approached. The driver, later identified as Sharif Robinson, reportedly gave an officer an identification card that did not look like him. Robinson allegedly sped away, almost striking one deputy before reaching the front of the road chck where he allegedly nearly struck several more deputies.
Deputies pursued the Merdedes eastbound on Garden Walk Boulevard, northbound on Interstate 75 and onto I-285 eastbound. Once deputies emerged onto I-285 eastbound, Robinson lost control of the vehicle and struck another vehicle before being struck by a 18-wheeler. Both the driver and passenger bailed out of the vehicle. The passenger, identified as Antonie Redfern, was apprehended and taken into custody. Robinson, described by the CCSO as “being out of shape,” hit in nearby woods before being spotted by deputies.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, found inside the vehicle were an assault rifle, a handgun and suspected narcotics. The handgun came back stolen out of DeKalb County. Robinson and Redfern were both wanted out of several jurisdictions, and Robinson had a federal warrant out for him as well, according to authorities.
Both Robinson and Redfern were taken to the Clayton County Jail.