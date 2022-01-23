JONESBORO — A warming shelter will be open to the community through Jan. 28 starting at 6 p.m. daily.
The shelter is located at Soy Events & Entertainment, 6598 Tara Blvd. Suite B in Jonesboro in the Shops of Tara shopping center.
Food, water, a mask, cot and blanket will be provided while at the shelter.
“This was a last-minute idea that came to fruition,” said Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis. “We are experiencing freezing temperatures and we need to help our displaced and homeless population. I am extremely proud of the community for coming together to assist in this time of need.”
