JONESBORO—The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has named Mitavion Deshay Williams its most wanted fugitive.
According to Sheriff Victor Hill’s Nixle feed, Williams, who in 2018 had a Riverdale address, allegedly was "a prime suspect" in a 2017 attempted drive-by on Kendrick Road involving a CCSO deputy.
In 2018, the News reported Williams and three other men were arrested in a daytime burglary on Paladin Drive in Hampton.
In his typical rhetorical style, Hill declared, "Williams was told not to be caught playing with guns. William’s hard head has now landed him on the Sheriff’s top ten most wanted after the Sheriff learned that Williams now has a total of 36 warrants out for his arrest including gun related charges."
Those charges include:
• probation violation
• Firearms possession by a first offender
• Firearms possession by a convicted felon
• five counts each of theft by receiving and criminal trespass
• nine counts each of burglary and theft by taking
• two counts of obstructing an officer
• driving on a suspended or revoked license
• reckless driving
• possession of less than one ounce of marijuana
Williams is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 125 pounds, with several tattoos on his arms, chest and abdomen. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Williams is asked to dial 911. Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO's Fugitive Squad at (770) 477-4479 or submit an anonymous tip by texting the letters TIP CCSOGA, followed by your message, to 888777. You also can use the online form at https://local.nixle.com/tip/clayton-county-sheriffs-office-ga/.