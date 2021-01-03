JONESBORO — If your February Clayton County water bill is higher than normal it's because the water authority has raised its rates.
The CCWA Board of Directors approved the 10% increase for water and sewer base and usage rates in May 2020. Authority officials said they chose to delay the rate hike start date in response to the pandemic.
“This is our first rate adjustment since 2016, and our board looked long and hard at how we could continue to serve a growing community while improving our infrastructure, facilities, operations, and even our business practices,” said General Manager H. Bernard Franks. “We are planning for the next 10 years and have identified nearly $626 million worth of essential projects. Our rates support the investment in these improvements. Some of them will take longer to complete than others, but all are for the benefit of the community.”
For the average residential customer using 4,000 gallons of water/sewer a month, the change equals less than $5 per month, water officials said in a press release.
The rate increase will fund monies needed to meet the “community’s evolving needs and changing environmental regulations in cost effective ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.