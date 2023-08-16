‘We’re family’ — Clayton County football coaches are a close-knit group

JONESBORO — At the annual Clayton County Football Media Day, coaches spent time talking about their own teams but one thing they emphasized was the support they have for each other.
It’s not just the about success of each individual team but making Clayton County football and athletics better overall.
“Outside of playing each other, let’s be the best Clayton County we can be,” Forest Park head coach Corey Johnson said. “The coaching staffs around — we’re close, we talk. We’re about Clayton County; we’re about Clayton County football. Let’s make sure we keep it that way. When we play each other everybody wants to win. When it’s over — we’re family.”
Johnson is not just a coach within the system but is a Forest Park alum who has relished the opportunity to come back to this old school.
Johnson is not the only alum to coach at his former school as Cap Burnett has been the head coach of his alma mater, North Clayton, for eight seasons.
“Everybody’s been talking about brotherhood — and that’s what it is,” Burnett said. “I wish everybody luck this year and continue to grow as Clayton County. I want all of us to put out a great product so that everybody understands there’s great football here in Clayton County.”
Jonesboro’s DeTimothy Floyd, who is the longest-serving current head coach in the county 1at 15 years, said it’s also about developing and mentoring the younger coaches who are coming up.
“They say they’ve watched some of the things we did — which I don’t know if that’s good or bad but it’s a joy for them to come in and it’s a joy for me to reach out to other coaches and teach them what I can — the do’s and don’ts from my successes and my failures so they can raise the county to another level,” Floyd said.
One of those coaches is Mount Zion’s Willie Binyard, who is in his second year as a head coach.
“There are so many coaches I look up to in Clayton County,” Binyard said, specifically pointing out coaches such as Floyd, Lovejoy head coach Edgar Carson and Morrow head coach Jerome Weaks. “Those were the reasons I wanted to come to Clayton County.”
Mundy’s Mill’s Earthwind Moreland is also in his second year as a head coach in Clayton County after coaching several years at Grady in Atlanta.
“One thing that I’ve seen from year 1 to year 2 is the improvement the Clayton County Athletic Department is trying to do for athletics,” Moreland said. “There’s great camaraderie within the coaches and just trying to do what’s best for the kids despite the different things that may feel or think, the biggest thing is making sure we do what’s right for the kids at any school in Clayton County.”
Recommended for you
Benzinga looks at the market share of battery electric vehicles in the European Union using data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. Click for more.Currents of change: Battery EVs surpass diesel for first time in EU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.