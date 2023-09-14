JONESBORO — ‘We’re not going to put up with this.’
That was one of the messages Clayton County School Superintendent Anthony Smith had for students who attended a Back to School Stop the Violence Forum held Sept. 12 at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.
“If you act the fool in Clayton County Public Schools moving forward — you will be virtual,” Smith said. “We don’t have time for nonsense here in Clayton County Public Schools. Your family doesn’t have time for nonsense.”
Smith said it saddens him to see students in jail and ruining their lives and he emphasized that the discipline is for their own good.
He called for the students to be leaders, to take their education seriously, and to think about their future.
He stressed that he cared about them and loved them but there will be consequences if they break the rules.
“It’s you I want to have a good life,” Smith said. “It’s you I want to look out for but we’re not going to put up with this.”
Clayton County Board of Education Vice Chair Benjamin Straker, who spearheaded the event, told the students to make good decisions, be leaders, and that he wanted to hear feedback from them.
“I truly love each and every one of you who are here,” he said. “If you do your part and we do our part we’re going to change Clayton County Public Schools.”
CCPS Student Discipline, Prevention, and Intervention Department Executive Director Melvin Blocker talked about some of the anti-violence policies and programs in the system.
“It’s time for us to take a firm stance on what’s happening in our school system,” he said.
CCPS Safety and Security Chief Reynard Walker talked about growing up in south Florida and about some of his life experiences — including being a guard at the Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola), one the toughest and most dangerous prison in the U.S.
He later became a security guard working in Clayton County and then a Clayton County Police officer.
He eventually became a school resource officer.
“It was one of the best decisions I ever made,” he said.
