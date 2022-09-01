Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet

Astronomers have captured the first direct image of an exoplanet with the James Webb Space Telescope.

The exoplanet, or planet outside of our solar system, is a gas giant about six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. The planet, called HIP 65426 b, is about 15 to 20 million years old -- just a baby planet when compared to cEarth, which is 4.5 billion years old.

