ATLANTA — The conviction and life-without-parole sentence in a Clayton County murder case has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court.
The court upheld the conviction of Todd Welch for murder and other crimes in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Christopher Brown and the aggravated assault of Darrell Agee. However, the Supreme Court found that the Clayton County trial court erred by failing to merge Welch’s aggravated assault sentence for shooting Agee into his aggravated battery sentence for shooting Agee. The lower court also erred by failing to merge one of Welch’s two sentences for possession of a firearm during commission of a crime relating to Brown. The high court vacated the convictions and sentences for the two counts that should have merged.
Welch is serving his sentence at Smith State Prison in Glennville.
According to evidence presented at trial, on the night of Aug. 21, 2014, roommates Brown, Agee, and John Mitchell were at their home in Clayton County. Mitchell was outside cleaning up the garage when Cashime McLemore arrived in a truck with Kirsten Forame and parked on the street in front of the house. Forame went into the house while McLemore waited for her outside in his truck. About five minutes after McLemore dropped off Forame, a black Infiniti SUV pulled up. As Mitchell was closing the garage, he saw two men exit the SUV. Mitchell then went out the back door to feed his dogs.
Meanwhile, Agee saw the two men walking up to the house, and he recognized one as Welch, who was 25 at the time. Brown and Welch had both been involved with the same woman, Yakia Lewis, and Brown did not trust Welch, so he handed Agee his 9-millimeter handgun so that Agee could “watch his back.” After Mitchell finished feeding his dogs, he went back in the house. Brown was in the kitchen with Forame, Welch, and Welch’s companion. Agee, who was in the living room, watched the conversation in the kitchen. At a moment when Agee was turned away, he heard someone call out his name. When he turned around, Welch was pointing a gun at him. Welch began shooting, and shots hit Agee multiple times. When Agee fell to the floor, Welch turned and fired shots into the kitchen where Agee had seen Brown sitting moments before. From his bedroom, Mitchell heard Brown scream “No, no, no, no, no,” followed by a series of gunshots.
Mitchell jumped out his bedroom window, and, as he was getting up from the ground, he saw Welch and his companion come out the front door. As Mitchell ran towards his neighbor’s home, he heard three or four more gunshots. No one answered the door at the neighbor’s house, and Mitchell turned around and saw Welch and his companion jump into the black SUV and leave the scene. Mitchell returned to his house and found Agee laying behind the couch clutching his stomach and screaming at Mitchell to “go find [Brown].”
Mitchell found Brown in his room lying face down and clutching his chest. Brown had suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen, arm, thigh, and buttocks, and he later died from his injuries.
Forame called 911, and police arrived at the scene. Agee was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks. Agee ultimately spent over three months in the hospital, undergoing 21 surgeries. His injuries left him with a permanent limp and diminished use of his left hand.
The shell casings at the crime scene and bullets recovered from both the crime scene and the victims’s bodies were consistent with having been fired from a Glock .40 pistol, not a 9-millimeter handgun. Mitchell identified Welch in a photographic lineup and at trial as one of the men who was in his kitchen on the night of the crimes, and Agee identified Welch in a photographic lineup and at trial as the man who shot him and who shot in Brown’s direction.
