FOREST PARK—Ward Four incumbent Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells and Ward Five challenger Jemila Ward were no-shows at the Forest Park Ministers Association candidate forum Monday night.
Present from Ward One were incumbent Sandra Bagley and challenger Gutierrez, Ward Four challenger Yasmin Julio, and Ward Five incumbent Allan Mears. Also present in the audience were Mayor Angelyne Butler and Ward Two Councilwoman Kimberly James.
The event, which featured questions from the public that were vetted by the FPMA, was more of a discussion than a debate. The Ward One contenders complimented each other, while Ward 4 challenger Julio and Ward 5 incumbent Mears chuckled at their differences of opinion.
Most of the discussion surrounded residents' low income and how to attract businesses, both big and small.
The final question addressed the often acrimonious, sometimes disorderly conduct of city council meetings in recent months. The consensus was that division and personal animosity on the current council was hurting the city as a whole.
Shortly after the meeting, Wells announced a Democratic debate watch party event for the following night at Karina's Salvadorean restaurant. Wells did not respond to a request for comment from the News.
Attempts to reach Ward to find out more about her candidacy were unsuccessful as of press time. According to Ward's Facebook page, she is a Milwaukee, Wisc. native. Her LinkedIn profile notes she is a bartender at JB Billiards and studied teacher education and professional development at Milwaukee Area Technical College. The Georgia Secretary of State Corporations Division also lists Ward as the registered agent for Hotshot Heroes Trucking, LLC, a Lithonia business.
The News is providing audio clips and transcripts from the forum, which lasted about two hours, as a public service.