HAMPTON — Newman Wetlands Center is hosting its annual Wetlands & Watershed Festival Oct. 1.
The event will be held at the center, 2755 Freeman Road in Hampton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The festival is free to attend and will feature interactive exhibits and storytelling, face painting, live animals and guided tours.
Presenters include Reynold’s Nature Preserve, Southern Conservation Trust, Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, Finding the Flint, Clayton County Master Gardeners and the Georgia Audubon.
For more information about the wetlands or the festival, visit www.newmanwetlandscenter.com.
