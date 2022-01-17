What it was like inside the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue during the 11-hour hostage standoff

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts 30 to 35 mph expected. Possible higher winds in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice or snow accumulations on tree limbs and branches may make trees more vulnerable to being downed in gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&