Where are the COVID-19 cases in Clayton County? A running tally

JONESBORO—The top question about which our readers want an answer from Clayton County leaders is a city-by-city accounting of the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
We have requested that information from county officials and will report back what they say.
Meanwhile, here is what we know about which cities have reported cases.
We will add information from official sources only—for example, from elected officials, the Clayton County Emergency Management Agency, the Clayton County Board of Health or the Georgia Department of Health.
We will not add rumors or anecdotal information from unofficial sources.
• As of Friday, March 27, according to Forest Park Councilwoman Kimberly James during the City Council's March 30 special called meeting, a conference call between city and county leaders revealed that four people in Forest Park had tested positive as of Friday, March 27.
• On April 1, during a special called meeting, Mayor Joy Day announced that one person in Jonesboro had COVID-19. City Manger Ricky Clark said the person had tested positive earlier in the week. Day, Clark, and the council expressed their wishes for that person's full recovery.
If you have information from an official source about the number of people in a city or in unincorporated Clayton County who have tested positive for the virus, please let us know.
Check the latest Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 case update at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
Get all the latest Clayton County-specific COVID-19 news at news-daily/coronavirus or from our twice-daily coronavirus newsletter.
