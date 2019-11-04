Where to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5

JONESBORO—This Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day. Please be aware that some voting locations differ from those that were open during early voting.
Here's when and where you can cast your ballot. Click on each city's name to see a sample ballot:
COLLEGE PARK (CLAYTON COUNTY ONLY): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Clayton Middle School, 5517 W. Fayetteville Rd. (per Clayton County Elections and Registration staff)
FOREST PARK: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Recreation Center Gym, 803 Forest Pkwy. (per city officials and state MVP site)
JONESBORO: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Old Firehouse Museum, W. Mill St. (per city elections website)
MORROW: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Community Room, City Hall, 1500 Morrow Rd.
RIVERDALE: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 6690 Church St (per city website)
Remember to bring state-approved identification.
These include:
• Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS);
• A Georgia Driver's License, even if expired;
• Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state (this includes State of Georgia college, university and technical college IDs);
• Valid U.S. passport ID;
• Valid U.S. military photo ID;
• Valid tribal photo ID.
If you don't have or can't afford any of the above state-approved ID, you can get a free Georgia Voter ID card at the Clayton County Elections and Registration office. You will need to bring:
• A photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document that includes full legal name and date of birth
• Documentation showing the voter's date of birth
• Evidence that the applicant is a registered voter
• Documentation showing the applicant's name and residential address
For questions about voter identification or if you have difficulty getting a free Georgia Voter ID, contact your county registrar’s office or the Secretary of State’s Elections Division between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at (404) 656-2871 local, (844) 753-7825 toll-free, (404) 656-1787 V/TTY or (404) 651-9531 fax.
Should you have any trouble signing in or casting your ballot, remember that you can always ask for a provisional ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office has set up a secure website and free-access phone number where provisional ballot voters can find out whether their provisional ballots were counted and, if not, why.
The website is http://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections/check_your_provisional_ballot_status_for_november_6_2018_election
The main number to call is 1-844-537-5375.
For Clayton County, the number to call is 1-888-663-6616.
Check your voter registration status, polling place and elected officials at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do .
Check unofficial elections results at https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/elections-and-registration/elections-results . The News also will post election results as they become official.