MORROW—More firefighters and law enforcement officers die from suicide than from line-of-duty deaths. Eight percent of first responders consider suicide. More than 100 firefighters have committed suicide nationwide in 2019. Closer to home, two Henry County officers took their lives in recent months.
Police, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, 911 operators: all face death, cruelty, violence, hopelessness every day. They are five times more likely to develop signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression than are non-first responders. Many fear they will be seen as weak or lose their jobs if they say anything.
To fight that stigma, first responders from several local agencies met in Morrow for a suicide prevention workshop geared especially for them to look out for each other and for themselves. The class was paid for by the city of Morrow but attended by officers from other jurisdictions, as well.
"One thing that people need to understand is that suicide is not the result of wanting to die," said facilitator Kenneth "Lou" Koon, a chaplain who developed the Armed Forces Mission's "Listen-Learn-Lead" suicide intervention program. "It's the result of loss. It's always related to loss."
That loss could be anything — a divorce, a loss of religious faith, a particularly distressing incident.
"Even though they don't call it line-of-duty death, it's because of the duty that they take their lives," Koon said, "so that's the quandary that we're in is trying to fight that. It's the same quandary for law enforcement that it is for the military. Especially for the officers that carry weapons, because they're afraid if they speak up, they're afraid they'll be put on desk duty."
Weapons aren't the only means available, Koon noted. Paramedics and EMTs have access to deadly drugs — as do veterinarians, who he says are also at high risk of suicide — and firefighters, who are doing more and more medical care.
"They are subject to lung cancer if they're fighting a fire, they're subject to all kinds of other stressors, and that's one of the biggest problems that EMTs probably have," he explained.
"They want to be able to save somebody."
Unfortunately, he added, the response to a suicidal first responder reaching out for help still varies from department to department: "'Can I trust you to have my back?' That's what concerns people. So there's a stigma associated with, 'Are you gonna take care of me because I'm trying to take care of you?' That's the biggest thing: 'If we have an officer who is suicidal, is he going to put himself in a position to be killed because that's what he wants?'"
Koon added, "But it goes back to my original presupposition. I've never met anybody who really wanted to die. It's always related to loss. So if we can validate the loss, and work through that pain...it's all about resilience."
He recounted a group discussion about what might happen if a first responder spoke up. "One of them said, 'They'll lose their job.' Somebody else said, 'No, they won't.' So there's no cookie-cutter solution to the problem. And there's no such thing as a cookie-cutter suicide, either."
Some people are more resilient than others, he said. Also, "what makes me suicidal might not make you suicidal."
Koon noted that the Georgia Public Safety Training Center now offers a video course called "Start the Conversation" for all public safety officials, who can receive credit for it as a Community Policing elective.
According to GPSTC, the course covers "public safety-induced stress and PTSD," as well as "information for recognizing the symptoms of stress, PTSD and suicide" and "personal stories from public safety personnel from law enforcement, fire, EMS, and communications." The course also teaches first responders about peer support and resources they can turn to "when faced with stress, PTSD, thoughts of suicide, and line-of-duty injuries or deaths."
The class is available to first responders online at https://access.gpstc.org/student/classes/details?gpstcCode=MC2181.
One workshop attendee spoke frankly of the time he was so despondent, he'd put a pistol in his mouth. He credited a buddy's persistence in asking him how he was doing with having saved his life.
During the training, which included lectures, discussions and scenarios, some attendees left to answer calls from dispatch, returning after they'd cleared the scene.
The attendee who had shared his story was one of those first responders.
If you are having thoughts of suicide, Koon urges you to tell someone. If you don't feel like you have anyone you can tell, call (800) 273-8255.