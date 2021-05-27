JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman has been charged with murdering her husband after an argument between the couple led to her shooting him.
Clayton County police said they were called to a home on River Road a little after early Thursday morning by Rhonda Tucker. She told police she accidentally shot her husband, Bryan Tucker, when an argument escalated into a fight between the two.
Police said they found Bryan Tucker, 35, in the couple’s master bedroom dead and “immediately detained” Rhonda Tucker.
“She (Rhonda Tucker) further advised she picked up the handgun and followed her husband shooting him until he didn’t move,” police said.
Rhonda Tucker, 35, was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
