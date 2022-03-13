Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures from the mid 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia. * WHEN...Midnight tonight through 10AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Due to early budding and growth, frost and freeze conditions could severely damage or kill crops and tender vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several counties in far northeast Georgia were excluded from this Warning because our local Frost/Freeze program (for the higher elevations of northeast Georgia) does not begin until mid April. Also, the low temperatures expected for tonight across those areas is closer to normal for this time of year (compared to last night). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&