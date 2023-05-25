FOREST PARK — The Clayton County Police Department arrested a Forest Park woman Thursday, May 25 on 19 animal cruelty charges.
Maria Martinez, 59, of 1075 Holly Circle, Forest Park, is being held at the Clayton County Jail not only on the animal cruelty charges but an obstructing an officer charge as well.
Clayton County Police said the animals were being held in "horrible conditions" and adoptions are needed immediately.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers were called to Holly Circle in Forest Park at about 10:52 a.m. Thursday in reference to a foul odor coming from the residence.
Police were told an older female lives at the residence and they were concerned about someone being deceased inside the house.
Clayton Police said that upon officers’ arrival to the location, Martinez began throwing dogs out of the window.
Officers also observed flies everywhere and Martinez refused to allow officers into the home.
Officers told her that due to the foul odor, law enforcement had to confirm that a dead body was not inside the residence.
Upon entry, officers encountered horrible living conditions with dog feces and urine everywhere.
Clayton County Animal Control was called to the location and recovered 18 dogs and one rabbit from inside the location. Officers were able to confirm there were no dead bodies inside the location.
You can also visit the two Clayton County Animal Control facilities.
The Adoption Center is at 3199 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood. It's open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Animal Control Headquarters is at 1396 Government Circle, Jonesboro. It's open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but is closed Wednesdays.
The phone number is 770-477-3509.
