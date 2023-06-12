Woman charged with murder of her unborn child

Jovaa Marie Jackson

JONESBORO — According to the Clayton County Police Department, a Stockbridge woman turned herself in June 6 after the shooting death of the father of her unborn child two days earlier.

According to Clayton County Jail records, Jovaa Marie Jackson, 31, of Hannover Circle, Stockbridge, is charged with malice murder, stalking, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.