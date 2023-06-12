Woman charged with murder of her unborn child

JONESBORO — According to the Clayton County Police Department, a Stockbridge woman turned herself in June 6 after the shooting death of the father of her unborn child two days earlier.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Jovaa Marie Jackson, 31, of Hannover Circle, Stockbridge, is charged with malice murder, stalking, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Jackson has a preliminary hearing June 26 in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded on June 4 at 8 p.m. to the 1200th block of Southlake Cove Court, Jonesboro, in reference to a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Terell Douglas, 28, near the entrance of an apartment door with a gunshot wound. Douglas was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation revealed Douglas and Jackson were in a relationship, and Douglas was the father of her unborn child.
Witnesses told officers that Douglas was visiting a friend when Jackson arrived at the location.
An argument immediately ensued after Jackson arrived on scene, police said. The verbal altercation turned deadly when Jackson produced a handgun and shot Douglas.
Police said Jackson immediately fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival and detectives immediately obtained warrants for Jackson.
She turned herself in to the Clayton County Police Department on June 6 and turned over the weapon she used to detectives.
Jackson was a former corporal with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. She was hired by the RCSO in October 2015, but she resigned in lieu of termination on May 31 while under investigation by the Office of Professional Standards for employee misconduct related to her relationship with Douglas.
The RCSO Internal Affairs investigation found that Jackson had committed two policy violations — failure to be truthful and associating with someone of questionable character. The investigation found that Jackson had not been truthful about her relationship with Douglas, saying that they had only recently become involved in December 2022 when investigators determined they had actually been together since October 2022.
The internal affairs investigation also found that Jackson and Douglas were living together and that Douglas has an “extensive criminal history to include multiple felony convictions.”
The investigating officer recommended that Jackson be terminated.
“According to the RCSO’s Code of Conduct, employees must maintain a professional image, both on and off duty, and Corporal Jackson’s actions of having a personal relationship, living with and now having a child with Douglas does not maintain that image,” the investigating officer wrote in his report. “Corporal Jackson’s actions and decisions to this point lead me to believe that she has chosen her relationship with Douglas over her career with the RCSO, which is the reason for the recommendation of termination from employment with the RCSO.”
Jackson had been previously been the subject of an internal investigation in 2019 in connection with her relationship with Douglas. According to RCSO records, Jackson received a written reprimand at that time. The 2019 investigation found that Jackson had been in a relationship with Douglas since December 2018, but at the time of the reprimand, it was believed she was no longer in the relationship.
Postings on Jackson’s Linked In page indicated that she started with the RCSO as a detention deputy following graduation from Liberty University. The Linked In page showed that Jackson received her certification as a jail training officer in 2019 and was responsible for training new detention deputies. She went on to complete Basic Law Enforcement Traning and be promoted to deputy. She also worked as a school resource officer at a middle school before being assigned to the Community Oriented Policing Services Unit.
Recommended for you
Consulting industry reports, surveys, and research, DocBuddy looked at the current state of physician burnout following the COVID-19 pandemic. Click for more.COVID-19 worsened already troubling levels of physician burnout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.