Woman convicted of murdering retired police officer husband

JONESBORO — The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Aug. 22 the conviction of Tammare Elaine Lawrence of the 2020 murder of her husband, retired Atlanta Police officer Stanley Lawrence.
A Clayton County jury returned a guilty verdict on all counts in the indictment — malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Clayton County Superior Court Judge Aaron B. Mason presided over the trial and sentenced the defendant to serve a maximum sentence of life with the possibility of parole with five years to run consecutively.
According to the Clayton DA’s office, officers were called to a home in Riverdale where they found the victim, Stanley Lawrence, a retired police officer with Atlanta Police Department, deceased from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers found a firearm on a nearby table and asked the defendant about the weapon and she confirmed it was hers.
Detectives interviewed witnesses, including members of the defendant’s family, and learned she called a relative and admitted she had shot the victim.
Detectives learned the victim served nearly 30 years in law enforcement and after retirement, returned to the Atlanta Police Department’s Police Athletic League Program.
“Stanley Lawrence was beloved by his family, fellow law enforcement officers, as well as communities in Jesup, Ga. and Chattanooga, Tenn. where he was a standout basketball player for the UT-Chattanooga Mocs,” a statement from the Clayton DA’s Office read.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Zina Pitts and Senior Assistant District Attorney Jamal Williams prosecuted the case on behalf of the state.
Investigator Dwayne Harrison and Victim Advocate Carla Dixon played vital roles in the prosecution of the case, the Clayton DA’s Office said.
The trial began on Monday, Aug. 14 and concluded Thursday, Aug. 17 after the jury, who deliberated for 34 minutes, returned a guilty verdict on all four counts in the indictment.
“We hope the conviction of this crime brings some form of peace to the family of Mr. Lawrence,” Clayton County DA Tasha Mosley said. “We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all Clayton County citizens.”
