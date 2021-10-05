Woman found on I-675 Sunday identified

ELLENWOOD — A woman found dead with several gun shot wounds on Interstate 675 Sunday morning has been identified.

Clayton County police said she is 30-year-old Carmella Thomas.

She was discovered by a passing motorist on the northbound side of the interstate near Grant Road overpass.

No additional information has been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Langley at 770-477-3747.