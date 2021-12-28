COLLEGE PARK — A man allegedly responsible for the shooting death of a woman at a College Park gas station on Dec. 26 has been arrested.
The suspect, Ja’quarius Thomas, has been charged with malice murder and weapons charges.
Clayton County police said they were called to the QuikTrip Gas Station on Riverdale Road in reference to a person shot. An attempt to render aid was unsuccessful and the woman died on the scene.
Clayton police have not identified the woman. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
