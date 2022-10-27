JONESBORO — Jonesboro Police are looking for a woman accused of taking her two children who are no longer in her custody.
According to police, Jacquelin Silva ran from Massengale Park at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 with Skylee Porter, 3, and Henry Porter, 3 weeks, after a supervised visit a Department of Family and Children Services employee.
Sylva is believed to be heading toward Florida with the children. Skylee Porter was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black leggings and black shoes. Henry Porter was wearing a blue onesie and a white hat with ears.
Silva is wanted on charges of interference with custody.
Anyone with information on the location of Silva, Henry or Skylee is asked to contact Sgt. Bridges at 770-478-7407.