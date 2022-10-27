110222_CND_Missing.jpg

Jacquelin Silva is wanted on charges of interfering with custody. She is accused of leaving with her children Skylee Porter, 3, and Henry Porter, 3 weeks, after a supervised visit.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — Jonesboro Police are looking for a woman accused of taking her two children who are no longer in her custody.

According to police, Jacquelin Silva ran from Massengale Park at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 with Skylee Porter, 3, and Henry Porter, 3 weeks, after a supervised visit a Department of Family and Children Services employee.

