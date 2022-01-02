Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.