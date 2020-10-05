An Arkansas police officer died and another was injured Monday after a shootout in Pine Bluff, according to Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant.
The killed officer was identified as Kevin Collins, who was a five-year veteran of the force and was serving in the Violent Crimes Unit. Collins always had a desire to be a police officer in Pine Bluff, Sergeant said.
"We're hurting," Sergeant said. "We've lost a family member today."
The second officer who was shot, Lt. Ralph Isaac, was in stable condition at a local hospital, Sergeant said.
Collins and Isaac were two of three officers involved in an ongoing investigation at a motel. During the investigation, shots were exchanged between the officers and at least one suspect. The third officer involved in the incident was not injured, Sergeant said.
The Arkansas State Police are taking over the investigation into the shooting.
Pine Bluff is about 40 miles south of Little Rock.
