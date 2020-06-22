17-year-old shot in Seattle protest zone

A 17-year-old boy was shot late Sunday inside the area of Seattle referred to as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), according to city police.
The shooting took place around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said, when demonstrators were marching from the CHOP to downtown Seattle. The teen was taken to a Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said, but he declined to speak with investigators.
He was released from the hospital after treatment.
There were reports of a second victim, but police were unable to confirm if it was true.
Sunday's incident is the second consecutive day a shooting was reported in or near the CHOP. A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday and another sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect remains at large.
CNN's Konstantin Toropin, Kevin Flower, Artemis Moshtaghian, Elle Reeve and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.