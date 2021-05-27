Two people are dead and 10 are still possibly missing after a boat overturned in 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida.
The US Coast Guard rescued eight people Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m., the agency said in a tweet.
Two bodies were discovered and crews are searching for a possible 10 people still missing.
When crews arrived on the scene there was no boat to be found, but those rescued said they were on a boat that flipped, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, USCG spokesperson.
The Coast Guard has two cutters and other units in the area performing search and rescue operations for the possibly 10 people still missing in the water, Hernandez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.