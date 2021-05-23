Three people were killed and at least eight others were injured in a shooting at an Ohio bar early Sunday morning, the Youngstown Police Department said.
Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown shortly after 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting, police said.
Victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police did not know the conditions of the victims.
Youngstown police Lt. Frank Rutherford said authorities are trying to interview a large number of possible witnesses.
No details were released on any possible suspects, and the motive was not immediately clear.
