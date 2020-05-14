A black man in Vermont told police he was threatened and told to leave the state by a white man, Vermont State Police said in a news release.
"Making this situation in Hartford even more disturbing was the racial undertone used during this exchange with the individual who is a person of color," Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday.
"So let me be very clear, this is not acceptable and it can't be tolerated and there's no excuse for it," he added.
The victim's family reported Friday that the man was driving with his 11-year-old son near their home in Hartford, police said in the Wednesday release. The man's car has New York registration plates.
People in two other vehicles -- which may have been pick-up trucks -- flagged the man down and he told police he stopped, thinking they needed help.
One of the people, a white man, told the victim he was "not wanted in Vermont and told to leave," police said the man told them. The victim told police there were "significant racial undertones to the interaction." The news release from police did not list the race or gender of the person in the other vehicle.
The victim told police he was scared both for his and his son's safety but was able to verbally de-escalate the situation and drive home, the release said.
Police did not release the name of the victim, citing safety concerns.
State police are investigating the incident but do not have descriptions of the vehicles and are asking anyone with information to call 802-234-9933.
"Vermont is and must continue to be a state where visitors feel welcome, regardless of who they are, what they look like or where they come from, even during this pandemic," police said in the release.
"Hate speech and threats are disturbing, unacceptable and have no place in Vermont," they added.
The governor said he called the family to apologize.
"Here's the bottom line: this virus cannot be used as an excuse for hate, bigotry, or division of any type, for any reason," Scott said.
CNN's Carma Hassan and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.