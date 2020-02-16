A deer bolts through a supermarket in Indiana

As customers strolled the aisles of a Kroger supermarket in Indiana they were joined by an unexpected visitor.
Brigitte Dan, who also goes by her Vietnamese name Von, was shopping for some dinner items with her mother and two children on Saturday night. The family was waiting at the meat department in the Zionsville store when a large brown animal came barreling toward them.
"I saw a huge deer run frantically toward me, at first I thought it was a German Shepard, so I pushed my kids out of the way but soon realized it was a deer!," Dan told CNN in an online message.
Dan captured video of the animal sliding along the floor as it turned down an aisle. At one point, the deer even jumped over the meat counter.
"The store did have a surprise visitor last night, entering through the front door," Eric Halvorson, a Kroger spokeperson, told CNN. "As far as I know, this is a first for our division."
"I hope, in her time near the meat case, the deer noticed our expanded selection of plant based protein products."
Dan said the store staff and police tried to catch the deer but she eventually made it back outside.
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.