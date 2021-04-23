A prisoner who escaped from a Nevada jail 27 years ago is back in US custody after being captured in Mexico, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Service.
Samuel Avalos-Gallardo, 52, was discovered living in Nayarit, Mexico, and arrested in January 2020. Now, after a lengthy extradition process, he is back in the custody of the Nevada Department of Corrections to serve out the remainder of his sentence.
He had been sentenced to a 40-year jail term after he drove his car the wrong way, while drunk, onto an interstate ramp and collided head-on with another vehicle in 1992, killing the 18-year-old driver and seriously injuring two passengers.
Avalos-Gallardo was less than a year into his term in February 1994 when the Department of Corrections says he walked away from a group of inmates working on a Division of Forestry fire crew.
His capture was a joint effort involving the Nevada Department of Corrections, the Department of Homeland Security, the Mexican government and the US Marshals Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.