Emergency crews are assessing damage in Tupelo after a large and destructive tornado touched down Sunday night.
The National Weather Service in Memphis posted a series of tweets warning people to take shelter as the damaging tornado tore through the city.
The mayor's office warned residents to stay home following the tornado so crews can assess damage.
"Please do not get out and drive. It is dangerous -- there are reports that power lines are down in the roads," a post on the Tupelo Mayor's Office Facebook page said. "Prayers that all are safe, and please keep our crews and first responders in your prayers also."
Active tornado warnings were in place Sunday night for Mississippi, NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors said on Twitter.
Earlier Sunday, another damaging tornado touched down in Yazoo City, about 170 miles southwest of Tupelo, as part of a round of storms sweeping across the Southeast.
"We do not have any injuries reported but have numerous damaged structures," Yazoo County Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham told CNN in an email.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes available.
