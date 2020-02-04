A man was arrested after he tried to drive up ski slopes in Vermont

A New York man was arrested in Vermont after he attempted to drive up ski slopes, according to the Vermont State Police.
Frederick Brechter, 59, of Shelter Island, was arrested by Vermont State troopers around 11 p.m. January 24 after he attempted to drive a car from the parking area of Magic Mountain in Londonderry onto the ski slopes, a news release said.
The troopers who responded said the driver appeared to be impaired and continued to show signs of impairment when he was given a sobriety test.
Brechter was arrested and charged with DUI. He is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court on March 17, the release said.
CNN has reached out to Brechter for comment. It is unclear if he has legal representation.
