A small plane crashed into an apartment building Wednesday morning off Interstate 85 in northeast Atlanta, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
The aircraft, a Piper PA-28, crashed about 10:30 a.m. ET, after taking off from nearby DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.
It is not clear if there are any casualties.
Photos from the crash scene show a two-story building missing a large swath of its brick facade. There is also roof damage. Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist John Spink tweeted the images.
Firefighters and police were on the scene, the photos show. Only one car was parked in the immediate vicinity of the building.
A Piper PA-28 is a line of single-engine airplane with either two or four seats. There are more than two dozen variants of the model.
The airport is Georgia's second busiest and averages 230,000 takeoffs and landings a year, its website states. It is considered a "reliever airport," designed to handle smaller aircraft and alleviate congestion at a major airport -- in this case, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest.
