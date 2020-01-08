A woman driving on a Miami interstate was shot and killed. Police want your help finding the shooter

Melissa Gonzalez had recently graduated from college and had her sights set on law school.
But while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami, the 22-year-old was struck and killed by gunfire.
Authorities aren't sure who shot Gonzalez, or why. But they're asking for the public's help.
Gonzalez was driving southbound on I-95 near NW 79th Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday when gunfire broke out, according to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.
Julian Veliz Cortina, a passenger in Gonzalez's car, told police the sound came from a dark-colored vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said.
Cortina jumped out of Gonzalez's silver Chevrolet sedan and called 911.
Gonzalez was hospitalized and died from her injuries. Authorities say it's not clear whether she was targeted or hit by a stray bullet.
Her mother, Sheilla Nunez, told CNN affiliate WFOR that her daughter graduated from Florida International University and had plans to become a lawyer.
"Someone unjustly took away her life and shot her," Nunez said. "At this moment, I don't know why."
