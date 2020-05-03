A woman in South Carolina is dead after an 'alligator encounter,' authorities say

A woman is dead after a run-in with an alligator on a South Carolina island, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded Friday to a report of an "alligator encounter" with a woman. The incident happened around 5 p.m. at a pond near Salt Cedar Lane on Kiawah Island, the sheriffs office tweeted.
A deputy shot and killed the alligator before it was retrieved. The woman involved in the incident died, authorities said.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the county coroner's office responded to the scene, and an investigation is underway.
CNN has reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and coroner's office for additional information.
