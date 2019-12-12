The chaotic, hours-long police standoff that ended with four people dead, including a police officer, in Jersey City on Tuesday began at a cemetery, authorities say.
There, the shooters killed a Jersey City police detective, authorities believe, before driving a U-Haul truck about a mile to the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, where they parked across the street from the store and began shooting before even entering the building.
One of the assailants has been linked to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The movement has published anti-Semitic posts online.
"There were many other (potential) targets available to them that they bypassed to attack that place," Jersey City Department of Public Safety Director James Shea said.
The deadly Tuesday afternoon store attack led to chaotic scenes over several hours in the city across the Hudson River from Manhattan, with heavily armed officers taking over city streets, pulling up in armored personnel vehicles amid the sounds of sirens and gunshots.
The assailants, David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, were also killed in the shooting, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said. Authorities are trying to determine what motivated them to carry out the attack.
How the attack unfolded
Before Anderson and Graham made their way to the kosher market, they first killed Detective Joseph Seals at a nearby cemetery, authorities said.
Seals was a 15-year veteran of the department and member of the Cease Fire Unit aimed at limiting gun crimes through community outreach and the confiscation of illegal weapons. He was killed "while trying to interdict these bad guys," Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said.
Around 12:21 p.m. Anderson parked a U-Haul truck directly across the street from the supermarket. He exited with a rifle and began shooting at the market while Graham followed him inside.
Surveillance video captured their movements. Shea told reporters that authorities learned the incident began as an attack on civilians in the store and progressed into a gun battle with officers after reviewing surveillance video.
"The perpetrator stopped in front of there, calmly opened the door with two long rifles -- him and the other perpetrator -- and began firing from the street into the facility," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.
One person who was inside the market was shot when Anderson and Graham opened fire but was able to flee early on.
"The survivor was able to escape the store at the beginning of the incident and we are not providing his name at this time," Grewal said Wednesday.
Police arrived to the supermarket around 20 minutes after the attack began, starting a long shootout.
Mindy Ferencz, 31, the store's co-owner; Moshe Deutsch, 24, a customer; and Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49, a store employee, were killed inside the store, Grewal said.
Around 3:25 p.m., a police armored vehicle broke into the supermarket's entryway and law enforcement later found Anderson's and Graham's bodies inside the store.
Funerals guarded by police and volunteers
Two of the four victims were laid to rest Wednesday night.
In Jersey City, crowds of men in black hats surrounded Ferencz's casket in the Jersey City neighborhood of Greenville at the site of a synagogue under construction. Hundreds of women, separated from the men as per Orthodox Jewish tradition, were standing in the bitter cold sobbing.
Ferencz owned the store with her husband, who was next door at the small synagogue at the time of the attack, according to Yossi Steinmetz who was there as well.
When shots broke out, her husband desperately tried to call her and tell her to lock the doors to take cover, Steinmetz said. She didn't answer.
At Deutsch's Brooklyn funeral, mourners spoke in Hebrew through tears as at least a dozen NYPD counterterrorism officers and nearly 100 "Shomrim" members -- Hebrew for guardians -- stood watch.
Deutsch and Ferencz both had ties to the Jewish community in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The kosher supermarket where they died is believed to have been targeted by the suspects.
The mayors of both Jersey City and New York City said the attack should be viewed as a hate crime against the Jewish community.
"This is just an atrocity. Of course, we accept everything but this is more than we can handle," Deutsch's cousin, also named Moshe Deutsch, told CNN. "The question is, is it a sign of hatred? Is it a sign that we are not safe in New York anymore?"
Shooter connected to Black Hebrew Israelites
A law enforcement official told the New York Times Wednesday that Anderson appears to have a connection with the Black Hebrew Israelites movement, but the extent is unclear.
The Black Hebrew Israelite movement is best known for its confrontational brand of street preaching in urban areas but it has a complex history in the United States, with sects and branches splintering over theological and leadership disputes. Scholars say what unites most Black Israelites is the belief that African Americans are the true descendants of biblical Jews.
Some members have expressed anti-Semitic sentiments in the past.
Authorities were checking into a note found in the stolen U-Haul truck used by the shooters that contained both anti-Semitic and anti-police writing, a law enforcement source told CNN.
Posts with similar sentiments also have been found on social media linked to the shooters, the source said.
Law enforcement officers found an operable pipe bomb in the back of the U-Haul, Newark FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie said.
"It's down at the FBI laboratory right now. It was a viable device, meaning it could be a device that would have exploded," Ehrie told reporters Wednesday.
'We need a lot of prayers right now'
Grewal said he and his staff are mourning with the city.
"We recognize the fear that communities rightfully feel after traumatic incidents such as these, and we are committed to providing all resources necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow residents," Grewal said.
Tuesday evening, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy praised the efforts of law enforcement, who "responded to this incident not knowing what they were entering, or if they would even make it out."
"If not for them," Murphy said, "I shudder, we shudder to think about how much worse today could have been."
The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association tweeted: "We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts."
CNN's Rob Frehse, Evan Simko-Bednarski, Nicole Chavez, Jason Hanna and Julian Cummings contributed to this report.