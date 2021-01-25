A vehicle struck at least five people in Portland, Oregon, on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The city's Fire and Rescue department said one person was critically injured, while there are four to five non-critical injuries. Vehicles were also struck, according to a news release from the police bureau.
"Portland Police began receiving calls about a vehicle that struck pedestrians and vehicles along several blocks west from Southeast 33rd Avenue and Stark Street down to Southeast 13th Avenue," officials from the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.
Calls to 911 began shortly after 1 p.m. PT, police said. This incident is under investigation.
Authorities said they will release more details later in the evening.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.
