Firefighters in California have been batting numerous blazes nonstop, trying to save millions of people and homes from the flames.
The biggest fire, the Kincade Fire, has incinerated parts of the wine country in Sonoma County since last week. Further south, multiple wildfires continue spreading near Los Angeles and surrounding counties.
Here are all the wildfires currently threatening the state, from the most active to those nearing full containment:
Maria Fire
It was first reported on October 31 in Ventura County
Size: 8,300 acres
Containment: 0%
46 Fire
It started October 31 in Riverside County
Size: 300 acres
Containment: 50%
Hillside Fire
It started October 31 in San Bernardino County
Size: 200 acres
Containment: 50%
Getty Fire
It started October 28 in Los Angeles
Size: 745 acres
Containment: 52%
Cause: A eucalyptus tree limb fell into power lines.
Easy Fire
It started October 30 in Ventura County
Size: 1,806 acres
Containment: 60%
Kincade Fire
It started October 23 in Sonoma County
Size: 77,758 acres
Containment: 65%
Cause: It's still under investigation but PG&E's equipment may have been involved in the start of blaze, the utility said in reports filed with the California Public Utility Commission.
Palisades Fire
It started October 21 in Los Angeles
Size: 42 acres
Containment: 75%
Taboose Fire
It was first reported on October 7 in the Inyo National Forest
Size: 10,296 acres
Containment: 75%
Old Water Fire
It started October 24 in San Bernardino County
Size:145 acres
Containment: 85%
Copper Fire
It started October 30 in San Diego County
Size: 50 acres
Containment: 90%
Hill Fire
It started October 30 in Riverside County
Size: 628 acres
Containment: 90%
Caples Fire
It started October 10 in the El Dorado National Forest
Size: 3,435 acres
Containment: 90%
Burris Fire
It was first spotted on October 27 in Mendocino County
Size: 703 acres
Containment: 93%
Saddle Ridge Fire
It was first reported on October 10 in Los Angeles County
Size: 8,799 acres
Containment: 97%
About 100,000 people were evacuated