Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz agree on national emergency government in Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz have agreed on the formation of a national emergency government, according to a joint statement from Blue and White and Netanyahu's Likud party.
The announcement brings to an end more than a year of political deadlock during which Israel held three general elections.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow
