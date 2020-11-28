Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart to fellow New Jerseyans: 'Wear a friggin' mask!'

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart have a pandemic-year message for fellow New Jerseyans: "Wear a friggin' mask!"
The famous trio -- faces covered -- appear on a New Jersey Turnpike billboard as part of the state's #MaskUpNJ campaign, according to a tweet from New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy.
"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin' mask," The Boss tweeted on Wednesday.
"Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best -- singing along and dancing together."
With coronavirus cases soaring across the country as winter approaches, Murphy tweeted: "As we enter the holiday season, it's important to stay vigilant about #COVID19."
New Jersey reported 4,100 new cases on Friday, with 19 new confirmed deaths, according to the state's Covid-19 dashboard.
The slight decrease in cases came after New Jersey on Wednesday registered the second-highest total of new infections in the state since the pandemic began.
