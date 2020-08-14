Chicago Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen after two losing seasons

The Chicago Bulls, who haven't won an NBA title since the 1990s, fired head coach Jim Boylen on Friday after two losing seasons.
"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary," said team Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas.
Boylen joined the Bulls for the 2015-2016 season as an associate head coach and took over when the Bulls fired head coach Fred Hoiberg in December 2018.
His teams went 39-84. The Bulls were 22-43 this season and didn't qualify to play in the NBA bubble.
The six-time NBA champions haven't won a playoff series since 2015.
"Ultimately my responsibility is to move this organization on a trajectory of success," said Karnisovas, who was hired in April. "It has been apparent since the beginning this involves making changes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.