President Donald Trump on Monday falsely claimed the media had ignored the outbreak of coronavirus in January and February, as he sought to defend his response to the pandemic.
CNN was covering this important story from the start.
The first story that CNN published on the novel coronavirus came on January 6 as the world began to learn about a new disease spreading in Wuhan, China. Below is a sample of CNN's online coverage of the outbreak as it expanded from Wuhan to the rest of the world.
January
- A mysterious virus is making China (and the rest of Asia) nervous. It's not SARS, so what is it?
- A new virus related to SARS is the culprit in China's mysterious pneumonia outbreak, scientists say
- China's new SARS-like virus has spread to Japan, but we still know very little about it
- A second person has died from a new SARS-like virus in China
- CDC to screen at three US airports for signs of new virus from China
- China's coronavirus cases likely grossly underestimated, study says
- China confirms new coronavirus can spread between humans
- Coronavirus explained: What you need to know
- This may explain the spread of China's new virus
- China is trying to stop the spread of a deadly new virus at the worst possible time of year
- Vaccine for new Chinese coronavirus in the works
- First US case of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed by CDC
- Gupta: Here's what's keeping health officials up at night
- China confirms Wuhan virus can be spread by humans
- China's travel industry braces as coronavirus outbreak revives memories of SARS
- US airline stocks fall on coronavirus fears
- Coronavirus live updates from January 22
- The deadly new coronavirus is starting to spread in the US. Here's how to protect yourself
- Life inside ground zero of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- Snakes could be the source of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- Disease detectives hunting down more information about 'super spreader' of Wuhan coronavirus
- A visual guide to the Wuhan coronavirus
- Wuhan coronavirus death toll rises, as city imposes transport lockdown
- Airport screenings for the Wuhan coronavirus increase around the world
- Coronavirus live updates from January 23
- Wuhan coronavirus virus spreads as China scraps New Year celebrations
- CNN reporter describes scramble to flee Wuhan before lockdown
- Global carmakers and luxury brands hit as virus shuts down China's 'motor city'
- Analysis: The Wuhan virus is the last thing China's economy needs right now
- Analysis: Wuhan is the latest crisis to face China's Xi, and it's exposing major flaws in his model of control
- Coronavirus live updates from January 24
- Wuhan: Inside the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak
- What you need to know about coronavirus
- Analysis: What it will take to stop the Wuhan coronavirus
- McDonald's closes restaurants in five Chinese cities because of the coronavirus
- Disney closes Shanghai park as deadly coronavirus spreads
- A lot has changed since China's SARS outbreak 17 years ago. But some things haven't
- Lunar New Year means everything in China. Canceling celebrations is a massive deal
- Social media videos appear to show patients overcrowd hospitals
- The World Health Organization should sound the alarm on Wuhan coronavirus
- Coronavirus death toll in China hits 41 as medical staff struggle to cope
- Coronavirus live updates from January 25
- Stores in central Texas are running out of medical masks after possible case of coronavirus reported
- Wall Street Journal: US to evacuate Americans and diplomats out of China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Wuhan coronavirus death toll rises to 56 as health care workers say medical supplies are running out
- Coronavirus live updates from January 26
- Fifth US case of coronavirus confirmed as China warns people can spread the virus before they feel ill
- American trapped at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak says she's angry and scared
- China goes into emergency mode as number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus cases reaches 2,700
- China's unprecedented quarantines could have wider consequences, experts say
- China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show -- calling into question US containment strategy
- Dow futures tumble 500 points as coronavirus spreads
- Coronavirus live updates from January 27
- Chinese officials crack down on wildlife markets as coronavirus outbreak nears 3,000 cases
- Ivory Coast tests first person in Africa for coronavirus
- Analysis: China's unprecedented reaction to the Wuhan virus probably couldn't be pulled off in any other country
- What we know about the coronavirus cases in the US
- Oil prices have fallen 10% as coronavirus raises fears for global growth
- How the coronavirus is already hurting global business
- US advises citizens to reconsider travel to China after coronavirus outbreak
- Expert: Possibility China can't control coronavirus outbreak
- US airlines offer to change China flights for free for another month as coronavirus spreads
- These American brands have the biggest exposure to China's economy
- United Airlines suspends some flights between US and China as coronavirus spreads
- Starbucks has closed more than half of its Chinese stores because of coronavirus
- US airlines briefed on government measures to stop spread of deadly coronavirus
- Coronavirus will test the Trump administration's ability to handle a crisis
- Coronavirus live updates from January 28
- What will it take to stop the Wuhan coronavirus from spreading around the world?
- American evacuees from Wuhan to be voluntarily quarantined
- Number of Wuhan coronavirus cases inside mainland China overtakes SARS, as virus spreads worldwide
- Death toll from Wuhan coronavirus tops 100 as infection rate accelerates
- US State Department charter flight departs China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Facebook and Google among companies banning China travel after outbreak
- US citizen describes fleeing Wuhan, China
- A student has started a petition to cancel classes at Arizona State University over coronavirus fears
- Coronavirus live updates from January 29
- Tesla Model 3 production delayed in Shanghai because of coronavirus outbreak
- The memory of SARS looms over the Wuhan virus. Here's how the outbreaks compare
- These countries have evacuated citizens from Wuhan because of the coronavirus
- How Wuhan residents are trying to make the best of the coronavirus lockdown
- This was supposed to be a billion-dollar week for China's box office. Then the coronavirus hit
- China's national women's soccer team quarantined in Brisbane hotel amid coronavirus fears
- The coronavirus could be much worse for China's economy than SARS
- American Airlines suspends two routes to China as coronavirus spreads
- Jack Ma donates $14 million to develop coronavirus vaccine
- Airlines around the world are suspending flights to China as the coronavirus spreads
- Coronavirus live updates from January 30
- Living under lockdown: How Wuhan residents are coping
- First case of person-to-person transmission of Wuhan virus in the US confirmed
- Ikea shuts down all mainland China stores over coronavirus
- Cruise stocks drop as 7,000 are held on ship in Italy
- American Airlines pilots sue to halt US-China flights amid coronavirus epidemic
- Commerce secretary says coronavirus will help bring jobs to North America
- Americans evacuated from China amid the coronavirus outbreak will be monitored for days
- Global fears spread over coronavirus
- An American who was evacuated from Wuhan was placed in coronavirus quarantine after trying to flee California base
- China's economy was supposed to get a boost this year. The coronavirus makes that unlikely
- China delays start of football season as Wuhan coronavirus cases top 7,000
- Tracking coronavirus' global spread
- State Department elevates China travel advisory to 'Do Not Travel' due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus declared a global health emergency
- US government declares the novel coronavirus a public health emergency and suspends entry for foreign nationals who visited China
- Coronavirus live updates from January 31
- Goldman Sachs warns that the coronavirus could slow the US economy
- First of Wuhan's two new hospitals for coronavirus patients completed
- This is life on lockdown in China
- American, Delta and United airlines suspend most US- China flights amid coronavirus outbreak
- Top US infectious disease doctor says Wuhan coronavirus can spread even when people have no symptoms
- Cases of Wuhan coronavirus continue to rise rapidly as US bans travel from China
- CDC orders a 14-day coronavirus quarantine for 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan
- Anger over the Wuhan virus is sparking pushback against censorship in China. It won't last
- New report on first US case of novel coronavirus details mild symptoms followed by pneumonia
February
- Coronavirus live updates from February 1
- A traditional Chinese remedy said to help fight Wuhan coronavirus sparks skepticism -- and panic buying
- First person outside of mainland China dies of Wuhan coronavirus
- Tourism industry hit hard as Chinese tourists stay home
- Outcasts in their own country, the people of Wuhan are the unwanted faces of China's coronavirus outbreak
- Major US airlines expand flight cancellations to China and Hong Kong
- Pentagon to provide housing for up to 1,000 people over coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus live updates from February 2
- China accuses US of overreacting to coronavirus outbreak
- As coronavirus spreads, TSA issues new directive for anyone entering the US from China
- 'No reason for Americans to panic': White House seeks to calm fears over coronavirus
- Coronavirus live updates from February 3
- This Chinese doctor tried to save lives, but was silenced. Now he has coronavirus
- The Wuhan virus has turned China's gambling mecca of Macao into a ghost town
- Americans who stay in China should 'consider stocking up on food,' State Department says
- At least one person turned away at the border as coronavirus travel restrictions implemented
- First major Chinese airliner suspends flights to the United States over coronavirus outbreak
- The coronavirus is clobbering oil prices
- Six months of protests wrecked Hong Kong's economy. A virus scare is the last thing this city needs
- Gilead Sciences testing antiviral drug to treat coronavirus
- Coronavirus live updates from February 4
- Unions call on Trump administration for more robust coronavirus response
- Wuhan coronavirus: Confirmed cases top 20,000 as China marks deadliest day
- WHO says Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is not yet a pandemic
- Macao will close its casinos for two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak
- US airport official asks 'how is this going to work?' as confusion crops up over coronavirus travel restrictions
- Japan quarantines cruise ship after passenger diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus
- Two more flights carrying Americans fleeing coronavirus are expected to leave Wuhan soon
- Wuhan coronavirus is already in the US. The strategy for now isn't to stop it, but to slow it
- Coronavirus live updates from February 5
- Opinion: A love letter to Wuhan, from a heartbroken local watching from abroad
- Analysis: China says Xi Jinping is directing its Wuhan coronavirus response, but he's nowhere to be seen
- Report that said Wuhan coronavirus can spread before symptoms was flawed
- Two cruise ships quarantined in Asia amid coronavirus outbreak, stranding more than 5,000
- Disney could take a $280 million hit from its Chinese parks because of the coronavirus and protests
- SARS cost global airlines $7 billion. The coronavirus outbreak will likely be much worse
- These airlines have suspended flights to and from China
- Cathay Pacific asks workers to take 3 weeks off without pay as the coronavirus decimates travel
- The company that owns Pizza Hut and KFC in China is warning that coronavirus will hurt business
- Nike, Adidas and Versace: More big brands are being hit by the coronavirus
- Global shipping has been hit by the coronavirus. Now goods are getting stranded
- At least three chartered flights are evacuating US citizens from Wuhan this week. An official says they are likely the last
- Coronavirus live updates from February 6
- The Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm on the Wuhan coronavirus has died
- Wuhan coronavirus whistleblower doctor dies as confirmed cases top 30,000
- Americans quarantined in military bases across US over Coronavirus
- All of its neighbors have it, so why hasn't North Korea reported any coronavirus cases?
- Oil is in a tailspin over the coronavirus and OPEC might not be coming to the rescue
- Coronavirus outbreak could throw 'cold water' on Tokyo Olympics, senior official says
- The global car industry is bracing for a huge shock from China
- This is what it was like to flee China on a charter plane bound for the US
- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is donating $100 million to coronavirus relief efforts
- Wuhan Coronavirus Timeline Fast Facts
- Coronavirus live updates from February 7
- In coronavirus-stricken Wuhan, an army of volunteers is offering a lifeline to those under lockdown
- Inside the White House's heightened response to the coronavirus outbreak
- Analysis: China's censors tried to control the narrative on a hero doctor's death. It backfired terribly
- Wynn is losing up to $2.6 million a day as Macao casinos close over the coronavirus outbreak
- Going on a cruise? Here's how the coronavirus will change your trip
- Coronavirus fears lead to worldwide mask shortages
- How to design a hospital that's built in days, by someone who's done it before
- Opinion: Excessive fear of the Wuhan coronavirus can be dangerous
- Concerns mount about coronavirus spreading in hospitals, study suggests
- Toyota won't reopen China plants for at least another week as coronavirus shows little sign of slowing down
- President Trump tweeted the coronavirus could weaken as weather warms. Scientists say it's too early to know
- Coronavirus live updates from February 8
- The coronavirus is already hurting the world economy. Here's why it could get really scary
- Life under coronavirus lockdown: Anxiety and empty shelves as Wuhan residents prepare for long wait
- An American dies of coronavirus in China hours after the last chartered flights evacuated hundreds of US citizens, embassy says
- Deadliest day for coronavirus as mainland China records 86 fatalities, while US announces first American death
- Life under coronavirus quarantine in the US
- Wuhan residents share how they cope with the crisis
- New study an eye-opener on how coronavirus is spreading and how little we know
- Opinion: China's hero doctor was punished for telling truth about coronavirus
- Coronavirus live updates from February 9
- Five ways coronavirus could hurt Trump's economy -- and one way it might help
- Truth silenced again: An outspoken citizen is missing in Wuhan days after another died
- You can't make a car with 99% of the parts. Coronavirus could wreck the global auto industry
- Wuhan coronavirus kills 89 more people in one day in China as death toll tops SARS
- China cautiously returns to work as Wuhan coronavirus death toll tops 900 worldwide
- Coronavirus live updates from February 10
- Analysis: China's massive security state is being used to crack down on the Wuhan virus
- Working from home, temperature checks and quarantines: How China's companies are trying to get back to business
- LOL Surprise toys could be in short supply this holiday season because of coronavirus
- Here's what it's like to be on a quarantined cruise ship
- This company is 5,000 miles away from Wuhan. It's still at risk from the coronavirus
- Wuhan coronavirus: Deaths top 1,000 as WHO team arrives in China
- First US evacuee infected with coronavirus was mistakenly released from hospital
- Coronavirus live updates from February 11
- Analysis: Xi's reemergence shows how carefully China is controlling the coronavirus narrative
- A coronavirus outbreak could be devastating for poorer countries
- Flu season. Coronavirus. How managers can handle sickness and paranoia at the office
- Under Armour says the coronavirus outbreak will hurt sales
- Bulgari CEO says China's coronavirus crisis is 'hurting sales significantly'
- Coronavirus prankster faces five years in jail in Russia
- Coronavirus live updates from February 12
- People stuck on cruise ship speak out as coronavirus spreads
- Coronavirus deaths in China top 1,300 with big jump in cases as country expands diagnosis
- Worker on board Diamond Princess says crew are at greater risk of coronavirus
- Coronavirus live updates from February 13
- Hundreds of frontline medics likely infected with coronavirus in China presenting new crisis for the government
- The coronavirus will cause global oil demand to shrink for the first time in a decade
- Nissan's profits plunge 83% and the coronavirus threatens its turnaround plans
- China's car sales plunged 18% in January. The coronavirus could make things even worse
- 'The evenings are empty.' People in China are using video games to keep each other company
- Quarantined evacuees wrote a petition asking to be tested for coronavirus. Here's why the CDC said no
- Should the world take China's coronavirus numbers at face value?
- Disney's 'Mulan' was supposed to be a big hit in China. The coronavirus could threaten that
- Coronavirus live updates from February 14
- The world's biggest work-from-home experiment has been triggered by coronavirus
- Analysis: The coronavirus crisis is raising questions over China's relationship with the World Health Organization
- Analysis: Small businesses drive China's economy. The coronavirus outbreak could be fatal for many
- Germany's economy has flatlined. The coronavirus could push it into recession
- Tokyo Olympics 'on track' with no contingency plans in place amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus live updates from February 15
- Chinese students spend billions overseas. Coronavirus travel bans will leave some countries seriously out of pocket
- These bonds were supposed to help fight diseases like coronavirus. They've never paid out
- US to evacuate Americans on cruise ship quarantined in Japan from coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus live updates from February 16
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- They caught the coronavirus that's killed more than 1,500 people and survived
- Coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,669 as US passengers trapped on cruise ship to fly home
- Coronavirus live updates from February 17
- Analysis: Did Xi Jinping know about the coronavirus outbreak earlier than first suggested?
- China is disinfecting and destroying cash to contain the coronavirus
- Coronavirus death toll tops 1,800 as 780 million remain on lockdown in China
- At least 140 travelers denied entry to US over coronavirus and thousands more screened
- Three men stole 600 toilet paper rolls in Hong Kong amid fears of coronavirus shortages
- Nebraska's specialized medical care has handled Ebola, Monkeypox and SARS. Now it's taking on coronavirus
- Tokyo Marathon restricted to elite athletes over coronavirus fears
- Coronavirus live updates from February 18
- Analysis: In Hong Kong, the coronavirus outbreak is reopening political wounds
- Japan issues coronavirus guidelines to worried citizens as cases spike
- The coronavirus outbreak will hurt Q1 earnings. Here's why investors shouldn't freak out just yet
- Chinese restaurants are losing business over coronavirus fears. An Australian social media campaign wants to change that
- An American evacuated from Japan on a US charter flight says she didn't know people on the plane had tested positive for coronavirus until it landed
- Fact-checking Tom Cotton's claims about the coronavirus
- Analysis: Tom Cotton is playing a dangerous game with his coronavirus speculation
- Japanese couple who visited Hawaii were diagnosed with coronavirus, and Delta is warning passengers on their flightNebraska doctors are providing coronavirus patients with chicken soup and Tylenol
- Coronavirus live updates from February 19
- Chinese study finds Covid-19 virus to be more contagious than SARS or MERS
- Novel coronavirus appears to be stabilizing in China amid fears of new outbreak in Japan
- Sputtering restaurant sales, obstacles to adoption, xenophobia: All the unexpected ways the coronavirus has impacted the world
- Drugmakers could be hit by the coronavirus. India is especially vulnerable
- Qantas, Air France, KLM tally up coronavirus costs
- Jaguar Land Rover is flying parts out of China to keep its European factories open
- No US coronavirus cases were caught by airport temperature checks. Here's what has worked
- Coronavirus live updates from February 20
- Grandmother describes life under lockdown with toddler
- Global air traffic could fall this year for the first time in a decade because of the coronavirus
- Maersk operates massive container ships. It's canceled 50 sailings over coronavirus
- What's spreading faster than coronavirus in the US? Racist assaults and ignorant attacks against Asians
- Coronavirus live updates from February 21
- China changed how it counts coronavirus cases again. Here's why
- Washington Post: Trump furious after officials let Americans with coronavirus return to US from Japan
- Bridal gowns could be in short supply for wedding season because of coronavirus
- Investors are betting on a quick recovery from coronavirus. What if they're wrong?
- Protesters attack buses carrying Wuhan evacuees in Ukraine
- Coronavirus live updates from February 22
- Fears over containing novel coronavirus grow as cases outside China spike
- A controversial religious group is at the center of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak
- Healthy Wuhan residents say they were forced into mass coronavirus quarantine, risking infection
- From one-time Chinese capital to coronavirus epicenter, Wuhan has a long history that the world had forgotten
- Coronavirus live updates from February 23
- White House expected to ask Congress for coronavirus funds this week
- World markets shaken by coronavirus spread
- Coronavirus market freakout: Stocks flew way too close to the sun
- Trump administration cancels plan to bring coronavirus patients to Alabama city following pushback from local officials
- White House submits $1.25 billion emergency request as part of $2.5 billion coronavirus effort
- US and South Korea considering scaling back military exercises due to coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus live updates from February 24
- Stranded lobsters and missing wedding dresses: The coronavirus is a daily reminder of China's global reach
- Italy warns people not to panic-buy as coronavirus cases rise in north
- Coronavirus live updates from February 25
- CDC official warns Americans it's not a question of if coronavirus will spread, but when
- Virus concern grips Washington as Trump dispenses optimism
- Trump privately vents over coronavirus even as he publicly insists everything is fine
- Trump downplays coronavirus despite venting in private
- Analysis: Donald Trump seems to know very little about the coronavirus
- Bipartisan concern and outrage about coronavirus spill over on Capitol Hill
- GOP senator grills Trump's acting DHS head on coronavirus
- US-South Korea military exercises expected to be scaled back due to coronavirus
- Coca-Cola could be in tight supply of artificial sweetener for diet and zero-sugar drinks because of coronavirus
- Coronavirus jitters: Chevron tells employees at London office to work from home
- Biotech company Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is ready for first tests
- Coronavirus live updates from February 26
- Danone and Diageo warnings show the food and beverage industry can't escape coronavirus
- Conflicting signals cast doubt on Trump team's coronavirus response
- Stock market upheaval exacerbating Trump's concerns over coronavirus
- Schumer preparing $8.5 billion request for emergency coronavirus funding, source says
- The government had a model for handling Ebola. Trump has ditched it
- Oil and energy stocks are getting crushed by coronavirus fears
- White House weighing appointing coronavirus czar, despite denials
- White House response to coronavirus stokes bipartisan frustration in Congress
- Trump claims coronavirus is only partially responsible for stock market plummet
- HHS Secretary Azar: 'I'm still chairman of the task force' on coronavirus after Trump says Pence is leading response
- Coronavirus live updates for February 27
- Coronavirus could cost Trump the election, Goldman Sachs warns
- Buy shares of this mask supplier to survive the selloff: analysts
- US companies say the coronavirus outbreak could cut China revenues by 50%
- Trump puts Pence in charge of coronavirus efforts
- Trump fires back at Dems' claim: How stupid
- Trump takes a victory lap early on in the coronavirus fight
- Gupta on Trump's coronavirus claim: That's not true
- Trump downplays threat of coronavirus in the US
- US-South Korean combined military drill postponed over coronavirus outbreak
- Avlon: Coronavirus doesn't care about partisan politics
- Health expert tapped for coronavirus task force will report to Pence
- Pence's history managing HIV crisis in Indiana under scrutiny now that he's overseeing coronavirus
- Analyis:The 31 wildest lines from Donald Trump's self-congratulatory coronavirus press conference
- Pelosi says Congress 'close' to reaching bipartisan agreement on coronavirus funding
- Vice President Pence's public health record raises concerns
- Ebola czar calls White House's move an 'outrage'
- Pence's office placed in charge of coronavirus messaging
- HHS whistleblower claims US workers received coronavirus evacuees without proper precautions
- Whistleblower shares concerns over US workers' potential exposure to coronavirus
- White House's attempts to reduce government by slashing health programs could hurt response to coronavirus
- Pence's history managing health crisis under scrutiny
- Big European companies ban business travel as coronavirus outbreak escalates
- US Navy orders self-quarantine for ships that have made stops in the Pacific amid coronavirus concerns
- Tom Steyer says Trump 'has already blown' US response to coronavirus
- Coronavirus live updates for February 28
- Geneva car show canceled as coronavirus spreads in Europe
- The coronavirus has grounded Chinese tourists. The global travel industry may not recover for years
- Tokyo Disney parks closing for two weeks over coronavirus
- Burnett: What Trump said is not what medical experts are saying
- Trump stumbles in first efforts to control virus response as fear spreads and markets fall
- Anderson Cooper: Ignorance doesn't kill viruses
- CVS and Walgreens warn there could be a shortage of hand sanitizer
- Trump says coronavirus will 'disappear' eventually
- Trump seeks a 'miracle' as virus fears mount
- Pence's public health record raises concern as coronavirus spreads
- Avlon: Pence has a poor record with public health issues
- Pence is leading the coronavirus response but he's still heading to Florida to fundraise
- Pompeo clashes with lawmakers over coronavirus and Iran in tense hearing
- Analysis: Donald Trump Jr. just said something unreal about Democrats and the coronavirus
- John King: This is a new level of fearmongering
- The spread of the coronavirus couldn't have come at a worse time for Corona beer
- Pompeo clashes with Democrats over Iran and coronavirus
- Lawmakers react after coronavirus briefing: 'I do not think we're prepared'
- Analysis: Top 5: From coronavirus to Super Tuesday
- Facebook and Twitter ask to see government report linking coronavirus misinformation to Russia
- Trump on coronavirus: A lot of people are getting better
- Tax cuts, tariff relief and travel restrictions: White House hunts for options to contain virus fallout
- State Department raises travel advisory for Italy amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus live updates for February 29
- Lemon slams Trump administration for reaction to coronavirus
- US military scrambles to cope with global 'threat' posed by coronavirus
- Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue calls coronavirus a 'pandemic'
- Trump to rally conservative base at CPAC amid escalating coronavirus concerns
- Trump to give update on US response to coronavirus
- Trump updates media after first US coronavirus death
- Bloomberg to air coronavirus address in 3-minute TV ad
- Pence: We could have more coronavirus deaths
- Pence: 'We could have more' coronavirus deaths
This is an ongoing list and will be updated.
