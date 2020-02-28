Colorado police officer accused of distributing marijuana seized on the job

A policeman has been charged with distributing about a pound of marijuana he confiscated while on duty in December, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says.
Rocky Ford Police Officer James Lopez seized the pot from an investigation southeast of Colorado Springs, the bureau said in a statement.
Lopez took it to an acquaintance's house and packaged it apparently for distribution, the bureau said. The unnamed acquaintance is not an officer.
Neither the Rocky Ford Police Department nor Lopez's attorney had an immediate statement.
Lopez was charged this week with distribution of a controlled substance and official misconduct, the statement said. He was placed on administrative leave last month.
Lopez, who was issued a felony summons, is to appear in court on March 30, the statement says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.