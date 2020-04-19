Not Available
River Flood Warning from 7PM EDT MON until 11:52AM EDT WED
This bulletin remains in effect until 11:52 am Wednesday for Clayton County, GA
Flash Flood Watch until 8AM EDT MON
This bulletin remains in effect until 8:00 am Monday for Clayton County, GA
