Estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos faces murder charges as his ex-girlfriend is also arrested

Almost eight months after Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared, her estranged husband and his ex-girlfriend face charges related to her death.
Fotis Dulos, 52, was arrested Tuesday and was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping, Connecticut State Trooper Christine Jeltema told reporters.
Dulos' ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder after her arrest on Tuesday, Jeltema said.
The court set Dulos' bond at $6 million and Troconis' at $2 million, she said.
Troconis' attorney has not responded to CNN's request for comment Tuesday.
A third person, Kent Mawhinney, was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, Jeltema said. Mawhinney is an attorney who has worked with Dulos. The court set his bond at $2 million, Jeltema said.
CNN was unable to identify his attorney at this time.
The three are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.
Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, maintains that his client is innocent, despite not being surprised that the state brought the charge.
"I'll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved, and I don't think the evidence will show that he was," Pattis told reporters Tuesday outside of Dulos' home in Farmington, Connecticut.
Dulos previously was arrested on suspicion of evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, who has been missing since May.
He pleaded not guilty in September to evidence tampering after investigators found a "bloodlike substance" with his wife's DNA in a truck he had access to the day she disappeared.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban on May 24 in New Canaan, police said.
Her friends reported the mother of five -- who was in a contentious child custody battle with her husband -- missing after she missed appointments and they hadn't heard from her for 10 hours. Authorities found her car near a park, not far from her house.
Tuesday, Jennifer Dulos' family released a statement thanking state and local police "for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work."
"Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure," the statement said. "Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss."
New arrest warrants reveal new details on the alleged crime
Authorities say there are several indications Jennifer Dulos is dead, including no reported activity on her cell phone since May 24, the day she was reported missing, according to newly released arrest warrants for Fotis Dulos and Troconis.
Jennifer Dulos likely suffered a combination of "traumatic, blunt-force injuries," according to the state's chief medical examiner.
Authorities found a bloodlike stain in three places on her vehicle, which was parked in her garage in New Canaan, where the alleged crime took place, according to court documents. Her DNA was found in the stains and on the garage wall and door.
Financial records show Fotis Dulus faced about $7 million in debt, including roughly $4.5 million in various lines of credit, according to court documents.
Police found 'alibi scripts' in his office
On the day of his wife's disappearance, Fotis Dulos is believed to have driven a truck borrowed from one of his employees, according to an arrest warrant released in September.
Troconis, his then-girlfriend, told police he had the truck cleaned days later "because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there," according to the warrant.
The employee told police that Dulos, on returning the truck, urged him to replace the seats and got "pushy" and angry when the seats weren't changed out.
Dulos told the employee he was worried about hair evidence in the truck because he had hugged his estranged wife days before she disappeared, according to the warrant.
The employee told police he kept the seats without telling Dulos, in case police needed them, the warrant said. Police later found the "bloodlike substance" that contained Jennifer Dulos' DNA on one of the seats.
Investigators found what police called "alibi scripts" in Fotis Dulos' business office -- notes handwritten by Dulos and Troconis about activities and phone calls on the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared and the day after, according to the warrant. The notes turned out to be inaccurate and included "alibi witnesses who were later determined to be false," the warrant stated.
Previous arrests of Dulos and Troconis
Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested in June and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence after arrest warrants said officers found "(m)ultiple areas of suspected blood spatter" in Jennifer Dulos' home.
Investigators discovered stains that tested positive for human blood on her garage floor, the arrest warrants said, and evidence of attempts to clean up the scene of what investigators concluded was "a serious physical assault ... and Jennifer Dulos was the suspected victim."
The day she went missing, surveillance cameras captured someone matching the description of her estranged husband getting out of his truck and putting "multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles" in the Hartford area, authorities said. Detectives later recovered clothing and household goods from trash receptacles with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them.
Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis pleaded not guilty to those charges. Both were released on bond, surrendered their passports and were forced to wear GPS monitoring devices.
Dulos posted $500,000 bail on the charge September 4, according to the warrant.
Troconis turned herself in to police on a warrant accusing her of tampering with or fabricating evidence, according to the police incident summary. She posted a $100,000 bond.
Fotis Dulos' attorney: There is a lack of evidence
Pattis told reporters Tuesday he was encouraged by his initial review of the arrest warrants. The state lacks evidence against his client, he said.
"Very little was disclosed today that is new and what was exposed was a shocking lack of confidence by the state in its case," Pattis said.
He said prosecutors appear to be positioning Fotis' motive as a financial crime, "with the theory that Mr. Dulos might potentially be in a position to serve as executor or trustee of a fund maintained for the benefit of his children."
"We categorically deny that Mr. Dulos had any involvement in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer, and we defy the state to prove that she is in fact dead," Pattis said.
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct charges Fotis Dulos faces.
CNN's Jessica Prater and Laura Ly contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.