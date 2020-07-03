Four people have been injured after a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria shopping mall in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said.
Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said four people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, but he didn't have details about their conditions or their injuries.
Police responded after receiving multiple calls of shots fired near the food court around 3:18 p.m., the lieutenant said.
Police don't know what led up to the incident or how many shooters are involved, Czeskleba said. Investigators are collecting physical evidence and interviewing witnesses.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our shopping center this afternoon," mall officials said on their Facebook page.
The mall was evacuated and the scene is secure, Czeskleba said. Mall officials said it will be closed Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.