Here's how churches observed Good Friday during the coronavirus pandemic

Churches across the nation and world are celebrating Good Friday differently this year.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, churches are finding alternative ways to commemorate the day Jesus Christ was crucified.
Worshipers in Germany attended service at a drive-in movie theater, with the actual service playing on the radio.
In Indonesia, worshipers celebrated by live streaming a service.
In Washington, DC, and London, church leaders held a service via live stream.
Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday ceremony at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican despite lockdown measures in Italy.
A small group met at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which went up in flames last year, and held a 40-minute service. Some of the attendees wore hazmat suits and masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.